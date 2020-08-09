e-paper
Home / Education / BHU Admissions 2020: Entrance tests rescheduled, check new dates here

BHU Admissions 2020: Entrance tests rescheduled, check new dates here

BHU Admissions 2020: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has rescheduled the entrance tests for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The BHU entrance tests will now be held in two phases.

education Updated: Aug 09, 2020 09:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
BHU Admissions 2020: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has rescheduled the entrance tests for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The BHU entrance tests will now be held in two phases. The first phase of exam will be held from August 24 to 31 while the second phase of exam will be conducted between September 9 and 14.

In the first phase, BHU will conduct entrance tests for all Postgraduate programmes, LLB (3-years), BEd, BEd-Special Education, BP ED, BFA and BPA while in the second phase, the university will conduct exams for undergraduate programmes -- BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom -- FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB - 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc.

“Undergraduate programmes -- BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom -- FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB - 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc . The entrance test for remaining Undergraduate programmes -- BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom -- FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB - 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc will be held in the second phase on 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th September, 2020,” official notice reads.

According to the official notice, a detailed schedule will be released on August 17 on the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in.

E-admit card for the entrance test will be available on the website around one week prior to the date of entrance test. Candidates can download the e-admit card online from the official website of BHU.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

