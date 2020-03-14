e-paper
BHU schools, colleges shut down till March 22 amid coronavirus outbreak

However, the pre- scheduled examinations of the university/ affiliated colleges/ schools will take place as per its schedule. The schedule of the new examinations has been postponed till further order.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Banaras Hindu University
Banaras Hindu University (PTI)
         

All classes in BHU and its associated colleges and schools have been suspended till March 22 as a preventive measure to keep coronavirus infection away, BHU public relation Officer Dr Rajesh Singh said.

He said that the decision to suspend the classes in all departments of BHU, its affiliated colleges and schools was taken after a high level meeting chaired by BHU rector Prof VK Shukla and attended by top authorities of the university on Friday.

It has also been decided that any event in which large number of people may participate should be kept suspended until the above situation prevails. During this period, other essential services and office work will continue in the university.

In addition, the lottery for admission in the UKG at Central Hindu Girl School, Kamachha, which was notified on March 15 at 9am, has also been postponed till further notice.

