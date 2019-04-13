BHU SET 2019 : Admit card for School Entrance Test out today, exams from April 25

BHU SET 2019: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the hall ticket for BHU SET entrance exam on its official website.

BHU SET is conducted to enroll students in the school – School Entrance Test (SET). The BHU SET exams are conducted to admit students in Class 6, 9 and 11.

The Banaras Hindu University admits each year girls and boys in classes VI, IX and XI in the Central Hindu Girls‟ School and Central Hindu Boys‟ School through a common entrance test.

The BHU SET exams will begin from April 25. Tentative date for result declaration is June 10.

BHU SET 2019 TIME TABLE

Class XI Arts & Commerce : April 25, 2019 (8 AM to 10 AM)

Class XI Biology : April 26, 2019 (8 AM to 10 AM)

Class XI Maths : April 27, 2019 (8 AM to 10 AM)

Class IX : April 28, 2019 (8 AM to 10 AM)

Class VI : April 29, 2019 (8 AM to 10 AM)

BHU SET 2019- Dates of Counseling/Admission for external candidates:

Class VI : June 21, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class IX : June 22, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Maths : June 24, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Biology : June 25, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Arts & Commerce : June 26, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Paid Seats (In CHBS Only) : June 27, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

BHU SET 2019 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website, bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the BHU SET 2019 hall ticket download link

Key in your registration number or email ID to get your admit card

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 07:57 IST