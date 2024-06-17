Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Cards 2024 awaited on biharcetbed-lnmu.in, here’s how to download hall tickets when out

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University is scheduled to release the hall tickets for ensuing Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 today,17 June. When released, candidates who will be taking the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Cards 2024 awaited, check steps to download. (HT file image)

As per the schedule of the examination, the Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 is set to be conducted on June 25 across Bihar. Registrations for the examinations began from May 3 and concluded on May 28, 2024.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Candidates will be able to download the admit cards by entering the credentials on the log in page.

Also read: Central Bank of India Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2024: Registration for 484 posts reopens on June 21

About the exam:

The Bihar B.Ed CET- 024 will be conducted for two hours. The question paper will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark.

Additionally, each question will have four expected answers of which candidates have to select the most appropriate answer and mark them on the OMR sheet provided along with the Question Booklet.

It is essential that candidates only use blue/black ball pen to mark the answer on the OMR sheet. The Question Booklet shall have 120 objective type questions.

Also read: UGC’s new curriculum, credit framework for postgraduate programmes explained, here’s all you need to know

To download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 admit card when released on the official website, the following steps may be followed by the candidates.

Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

On the home page, click on the Bihar B.Ed CET admit card link available.

Enter your credentials such as ID and password on the login page and click on submit.

Check the Bihar B.Ed CET admit card displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Also read: Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024: Objection window opens at ptetvmou2024.com, direct links here