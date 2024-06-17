 Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Cards 2024 awaited on biharcetbed-lnmu.in, here’s how to download hall tickets when out - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Cards 2024 awaited on biharcetbed-lnmu.in, here’s how to download hall tickets when out

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Jun 17, 2024 06:18 PM IST

The Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Cards are scheduled to be out today, June 17. Check the steps to download the hall tickets when released on the official website.

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University is scheduled to release the hall tickets for ensuing Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 today,17 June. When released, candidates who will be taking the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Cards 2024 awaited, check steps to download. (HT file image)
Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Cards 2024 awaited, check steps to download. (HT file image)

As per the schedule of the examination, the Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 is set to be conducted on June 25 across Bihar. Registrations for the examinations began from May 3 and concluded on May 28, 2024.

Candidates will be able to download the admit cards by entering the credentials on the log in page.

About the exam:

The Bihar B.Ed CET- 024 will be conducted for two hours. The question paper will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark.

Additionally, each question will have four expected answers of which candidates have to select the most appropriate answer and mark them on the OMR sheet provided along with the Question Booklet.

It is essential that candidates only use blue/black ball pen to mark the answer on the OMR sheet. The Question Booklet shall have 120 objective type questions.

To download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 admit card when released on the official website, the following steps may be followed by the candidates.

  • Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
  • On the home page, click on the Bihar B.Ed CET admit card link available.
  • Enter your credentials such as ID and password on the login page and click on submit.
  • Check the Bihar B.Ed CET admit card displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Cards 2024 awaited on biharcetbed-lnmu.in, here's how to download hall tickets when out
