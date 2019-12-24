Bihar BCECE Board recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 1,767 vacancies of Amin begins, 12th pass can apply

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:23 IST

The land and Revenue Department, Bihar has invited online applications for the recruitment to fill 1,767 vacancies of Amin on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on or before January 22, 2020. However, candidates are required to submit application fee until January 20, 2020.

The computer-based examination will be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2020. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the examination.

Application fee:

Male candidates under the general, OBC and EWS category need to pay an application fee of Rs 200, whereas for female candidates the application fee is Rs 100.

For applicants, both male and female, belonging to the reserved category the application fee is Rs 100.

Educational qualification:

Candidates must have passed class 12th intermediate examination from recognized board/institutions.

For more information candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.