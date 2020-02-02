e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar BEd CET 2020 registration process begins at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, here’s direct link to apply

Bihar BEd CET 2020 registration process begins at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, here’s direct link to apply

The Bihar B.Ed CET exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2020, at various centres. The admit card for which is tentatively scheduled to be released from March 23 to 29, 2020.

education Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:51 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar BEd CET 2020. (Screengrab)
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has invited online applications for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for examination online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in on or before March 2, 2020.

The Bihar B.Ed CET exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2020, at various centres. The admit card for which is tentatively scheduled to be released from March 23 to 29, 2020, on the official website.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while EBC/BC/EWS/Women/Differently Abled applicants will have to pay Rs 750 for the registration.

For SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should either have the Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in any stream with 50% of marks

Or

Bachelors in Engineering/ Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks

Or

Any other qualification equivalent thereto is eligible for admission test to the B. Ed. program.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Education News