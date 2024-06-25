Edit Profile
New Delhi420C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
    Bihar BEd CET 2024 Live: Exam concludes, difficulty level moderate says students

    June 25, 2024 5:14 PM IST
    Bihar BEd CET 2024 Live: Follow the live blog for the latest updates and reactions from students
    Aspirants standing in queue before appearing in the CET/B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test 2024 at an examination centre at Magadh Mahila College in Patna.
    Aspirants standing in queue before appearing in the CET/B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test 2024 at an examination centre at Magadh Mahila College in Patna.

    The Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2024 was conducted on June 25, 2024, across various exam centres in the state. Candidates who had registered for the exam appeared for the test at the allotted exam centres as mentioned in their admit cards. Lalit Narayan Mithila University released the admit cards for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test on June 21, 2024, for the candidates to download and check the exam centres allotted to them.

    Bihar BEd CET 2024 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm at the exam centres in the state. Overall, students felt that the exam paper was moderate in terms of the difficulty level.

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates and reactions from students on Bihar BEd CET 2024.

    June 25, 2024 5:14 PM IST

    Bihar BEd CET 2024 Live: Here's what the candidates had to say

    Here's what the candidates had to say after attempting the exam

    June 25, 2024 5:08 PM IST

    Bihar BEd CET 2024 Live: Exam paper difficulty level moderate

    Students felt that the difficulty level of the exam was moderate to easy

    June 25, 2024 5:04 PM IST

    Bihar BEd CET 2024 Live: Exam concludes

    Bihar BEd CET 2024 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm at various exam centres in the state.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes