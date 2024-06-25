Bihar BEd CET 2024 Live: Exam concludes, difficulty level moderate says students

Aspirants standing in queue before appearing in the CET/B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test 2024 at an examination centre at Magadh Mahila College in Patna.

The Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2024 was conducted on June 25, 2024, across various exam centres in the state. Candidates who had registered for the exam appeared for the test at the allotted exam centres as mentioned in their admit cards. Lalit Narayan Mithila University released the admit cards for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test on June 21, 2024, for the candidates to download and check the exam centres allotted to them. ...Read More

Bihar BEd CET 2024 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm at the exam centres in the state. Overall, students felt that the exam paper was moderate in terms of the difficulty level.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates and reactions from students on Bihar BEd CET 2024.