Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th, 12th exams 2021 schedule released, BSEB to conduct matric and inter exams in February

Bihar Board 10th, 12th exams 2021 schedule released, BSEB to conduct matric and inter exams in February

Bihar Board 10th, 12th exams 2021 schedule: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday released the board exam schedule for Class 12 and Class 10 for 2021. The exam is schduled to be held in February, 2021.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:56 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
         

As per the schedule, the exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.

As per the schedule, the exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.

Officials said that practical examinations for Class 12 will be held between January 9 and 18, 2021.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “The exam will be conducted in two sittings. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at lesst 10 minutes before the exam. The first sitting of the exam will begin at 9.30am while the second sitting exam will begin at 1.45pm. Candidates will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper.”

 
 
 

SENT UP EXAM

Kishor also instructed the +2 schools and colleges to conduct sent up exam for students appearing in Class 12 board exams between October 14 to November 5, strictly following Covid-19 norms.

Earlier, sent up exam was scheduled from October 14 to 21.

Educational institutions have been asked to submit sent up results of the students in the prescribed format duly signed and stamped at their respective district education offices latest by November 12.

