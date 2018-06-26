Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 declared: Know list of websites where you can check your marks

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the result of matriculation or Class 10 board examination in a few hours from now. More than 17 lakh students appeared for the exams that were held between February 21 and 28.

Students cab check the results by clicking on https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/bihar-board-result/?lang=eng after the results are declared. You can register here now for receiving alerts on your mobile and email as soon as the results are announced.

The students can also check their results on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboard.ac.in. If the page does not open then click on the link http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/to check your results. Students can also check their results here.

State education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma told reporters on June 16 that the pass percentage of Class 10 will be better than that of Class 12. He added that there will be no mismanagement or erroneous mark sheet. He also said that the students will not even have to apply for reassessment.

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 50.12.