Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Don’t belive in rumours, evaluation of paper not yet complete, says official

education

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:24 IST

Bihar School Examination Board has issued an official statement saying that the evaluation of answer sheet of Bihar board Class 10 examination is not complete and any news about the date of declaration of result is not correct.

BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi refuted reports in a section of media regarding the date of declaration of Bihar matriculation results.

“The evaluation of Bihar board class 10 answer sheet has not been completed. The board will conduct physical verification and interview of the toppers after the evaluation process is completed. However, due to the lockdown in country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the evaluation process is not taking place right now. So don’t believe in any information about time of declaration of matric exam results right now. Prior information about the time of declartion of results will be given,” Dwivedi said in the statement.

Earlier on Sunday BSEB had ordered suspension of all evaluation work for class 10th examination due to the lockdown in state in view of coronavirus outbreak. The board had halted the evaluation till March 31. However, the central government announced a lockdown in the whole country till April 14. The evaluation process will be resumed only after the lockdown is called- off.

BSEB has already declared the class 12th result of arts, science and commerce stream exams on March 24. A total of 80.44% students passed the exam.

