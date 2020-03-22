e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus: Bihar Board postpones evaluation process till March 31 after lockdown in state

Coronavirus: Bihar Board postpones evaluation process till March 31 after lockdown in state

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “The evaluation process for matriculation examination has been postponed till March 31. It will be resumed after further notice.”

education Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:23 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor
Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor(HT File)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the evaluation process for class 10th or matriculation examination after the Bihar government has announced lockdown in all districts of the state in view of coronavirus outbreak.

According to the BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, “The evaluation process for matriculation examination has been postponed till March 31. It will be resumed after further notice.”

There are over 100 evaluation centres in Bihar where over 20,000 evaluators were deputed to check the answer copies of board examinees.

According to a source, the evaluation process for intermediate exam have been completed while around 50% of the class 10th answer books have been completed till date. However, there is no announcement of delay in the result declaration.

BSEB had earlier announced that the Bihar Board intermediate exam results are likely to be declared by the last week of March or by the first week of April.

Bihar Board has already released the answer keys for both, class 10th and 12th examination 2020.

Bihar reported the first death due to coronavirus on Sunday after which the state government announced lockdown in all the 38 districts of Bihar. Central government has also ordered to lockdown other 80 districts in various states of India where Covid-19 positive cases have been reported. India reported a total of 364 positive cases of coronavirus till date.

