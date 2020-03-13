Bihar Board class 10th answer key 2020 released, direct link here

education

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:07 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for class 10th board examination online.

According to BSEB exam pattern, 50% of the total questions asked were objective in nature that were answered in OMR sheets. Candidates can now tally their answers with the answer keys.

The answer key can be checked online at matobj.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates can raise objections online against wrong answer keys, if any between March 13 and 15, 2020. No other mode of objection submission will be accepted except the online ones. A link to raise objection is also available on the website.

Bihar Board Class 10th exam was conducted form February 17 to 24. Around 18 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

Direct link for BSEB Class 10th answer key 2020

The link was not opening at the time of publishing the copy. Candidates are advised to check the link at regular intervals

Moreover, BSEB chairman on Sunday announced that 75% of evaluation work for class 12th exam is completed and the board may release the class 10th and 12th results in the month of March or April.

BSEB has also released the class 12th answer keys for objective questions on Sunday.