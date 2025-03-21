Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How and where the students can check there BSEB 12th inter result?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board will first announce Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025. The BSEB Inter result date and time will be announced ahead of the declaration of the main result. BSEB will announce the Inter results date and time on its official social media handles on twitter and facebook....Read More
Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results when declared on the official website of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with the official website, the Class 12 results will also be declared on HT Portal.
This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
This year, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and more.
BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: Keep your admit card in hand
To check the 12th result online, students will have to use their roll numbers and/or other details mentioned on the hall ticket.
BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: Science, Commerce and Arts streams result together
BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: How many students registered for Inter exam this year?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Result date for 2024, 2023
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Last year (2024), the BSEB announced the Bihar board Inter or Class 12th results on March 23. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Details to be available with results
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar board is expected to share the following details in the Class 12th result press conference:
Names of toppers
The number of students who registered for the exam
The number of students who appeared for the exam
The number of students who passed the exam
The overall pass percentage
Gender-wise pass percentages
Information about the compartment exam
Other details
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: What if you dont pass Class 12 exam?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Those who do not pass the BSEB Inter exam will have another chance to clear Class 12 through the Bihar board Compartment exam, the details of which will be announced later.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: What past trends suggest?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Inter results to be announced in press conference
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Like previous years, the BSEB is expected to announce the results in a press conference. In the press conference, the board is likely to announce the names of toppers, number of candidates who registered, appeared and passed in the exam, the overall and gender-wise pass percentage and other details.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Result for all three streams together
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: How to check result on official website?
Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Open the Intermediate or Class 12th result link given on the home page.
Enter the requested login details.
Check and download the result.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Pre-register on HT Portal for result update
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Students can also pre-register on the HT portal to receive alerts on their phones when the results are live.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Exam shift details
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Exam dates here
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Gender wise candidates
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: How many candidates eligible to appear for exam?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Result to be available on HT Portal
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Websites to check results when announced
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Where will date and time of announcement of results be available?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Date and time
