Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board will first announce Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025. The BSEB Inter result date and time will be announced ahead of the declaration of the main result. BSEB will announce the Inter results date and time on its official social media handles on twitter and facebook....Read More

Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results when declared on the official website of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with the official website, the Class 12 results will also be declared on HT Portal.

This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

This year, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and more.