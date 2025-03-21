Edit Profile
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How and where the students can check there BSEB 12th inter result?

    By Papri Chanda
    Mar 21, 2025 11:42 AM IST
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Inter result date and time will likely be announced soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 LIVE: When will the 12th Inter result be announced?
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 LIVE: When will the 12th Inter result be announced?

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board will first announce Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025. The BSEB Inter result date and time will be announced ahead of the declaration of the main result. BSEB will announce the Inter results date and time on its official social media handles on twitter and facebook....Read More

    Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results when declared on the official website of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with the official website, the Class 12 results will also be declared on HT Portal.

    This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

    This year, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 21, 2025 11:42 AM IST

    BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: Keep your admit card in hand

    BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: Keep your Inter exam admit cards ready.

    To check the 12th result online, students will have to use their roll numbers and/or other details mentioned on the hall ticket.

    Mar 21, 2025 11:29 AM IST

    BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: Science, Commerce and Arts streams result together

    BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: The BSEB will announce the results of the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – together.

    Mar 21, 2025 11:11 AM IST

    BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: How many students registered for Inter exam this year?

    BSEB class 12th Result LIVE Updates: Over 12 lakh students registered for the Bihar board 12th final exa this year.

    Total: 12,92,313

    Girls: 6,41,847

    Boys: 6,50,466

    Mar 21, 2025 11:09 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Result date for 2024, 2023

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Last year (2024), the BSEB announced the Bihar board Inter or Class 12th results on March 23. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.

    Mar 21, 2025 11:05 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Details to be available with results

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar board is expected to share the following details in the Class 12th result press conference:

    Names of toppers

    The number of students who registered for the exam

    The number of students who appeared for the exam

    The number of students who passed the exam

    The overall pass percentage

    Gender-wise pass percentages

    Information about the compartment exam

    Other details

    Mar 21, 2025 11:01 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: What if you dont pass Class 12 exam?

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Those who do not pass the BSEB Inter exam will have another chance to clear Class 12 through the Bihar board Compartment exam, the details of which will be announced later.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:56 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: What past trends suggest?

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Talking about past trends, last year, BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:51 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Inter results to be announced in press conference

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Like previous years, the BSEB is expected to announce the results in a press conference. In the press conference, the board is likely to announce the names of toppers, number of candidates who registered, appeared and passed in the exam, the overall and gender-wise pass percentage and other details.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:48 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Result for all three streams together

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar Board Class 12th results for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be declared together.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:45 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: How to check result on official website?

    Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Open the Intermediate or Class 12th result link given on the home page.

    Enter the requested login details.

    Check and download the result.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Pre-register on HT Portal for result update

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Students can also pre-register on the HT portal to receive alerts on their phones when the results are live.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:40 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Exam shift details

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:37 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Exam dates here

    Bihar Board 12th Result D2025 Live: This year, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:35 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Gender wise candidates

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Of the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:33 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: How many candidates eligible to appear for exam?

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Result to be available on HT Portal

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Along with the official website, the Class 12 results will also be declared on HT Portal.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:27 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Websites to check results when announced

    Bihar Board 12th Result Da2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results when declared on the official website of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:23 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Where will date and time of announcement of results be available?

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB will announce the Inter results date and time on its official social media handles on twitter and facebook.

    Mar 21, 2025 10:17 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Date and time

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar Class 12 result date and time have not been announced yet.

