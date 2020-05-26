e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2020 declared at onlinebseb.in, here’s how to check

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2020 declared at onlinebseb.in, here’s how to check

Bihar 10th Result 2020 or Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 Declared: Bihar School Examination Board has declared the class BSEB Bihar matric results on Tuesday at onlinebseb.in. Check direct links and steps to download results here.

education Updated: May 26, 2020 12:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020(HT )
         

Bihar Board declared the Class 10 results on Tuesday. Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma announced the result in the presence of RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting onlinebseb.in and biharboarodnline.com. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020 at various centers across the state.

Check live updates here

Around 15 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 or matric examination this year. Bihar board matric result was scheduled to be declared by the end of March, but had to be delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The result has been declared over three months after the conclusion of the exam.

How to check BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020:

Visit the official website at BSEB at onlinebseb.in

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage that reads ‘Bihar Board matric result 2020’

Here’s the direct link to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number, roll code, registration number

Your BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here for full coverage on Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

