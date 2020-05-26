BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result at biharboardonline.com

education

Updated: May 26, 2020 07:58 IST

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 today at 12:30 pm. The result will be uploaded on onlinebseb.in and biharboarodnline.com. Over 15 lakh candidates who have appeared for the board exams are anxiously waiting for their results for last one week. This year BSEB will not hold any press conference to announce the results due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike every year, the students will not be able to watch the result declaration live on TV. However, they can follow the live updates here for all the latest updates that will be regularly updated.

Follow Live Updates here:

07:58 am: Be the first one to get BSEB matric result alert and direct link, register here for free

If you want to be the first one to receive the Bihar board matric result alert immediately after the result out, register here on our HT result portal for free. The registered students will get an alert text and the direct link to check their result on their mobile number as soon as the result out. Click here to register now

07:48 am: Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Keep your admit cards handy

Candidates are advised to keep their Bihar Board matric admit cards handy. They will have to login on the result page using the roll number, roll code and registration number as mentioned in their admit card.

07:38 am: Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Minister and additional chief secretary of education department, Bihar will announce the results

This year, the education minister along with the additional chief secretary of education department RK Mahajan will announce the results. However, there will be no press conference. Students will be able to get all updates online here.

07:28 am: Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 15 lakh candidates anxiously waiting for their BSEB matric results

Over 15 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for their matric results. In just few hours, their result will be declared online at onlinebseb.in. Candidates will be able to check their results online. Click here to know how to check BSEB 10th result online.

07:18 am: Bihar Board 10th result will be announced today at 12: 30 pm by education minister

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar class 10th results 2020 today at 12:30 pm. The result will be announced by the education minister of Bihar Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma. Candidates will be able to check their results online at biharboarodnline.com and onlinebseb.in