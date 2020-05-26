Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at onlinebseb.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: May 26, 2020 05:55 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar class 10th result 2020 today on its official websites at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced that the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 will be declared today by the state Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma at 12:30 pm.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results by logging in to onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.com.

The wait for 15 lakh students who have appeared in the BSEB class 10th exam will be over soon. The board conducted the class 10 examination from February 17 to 24, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Click here to get BSEB matric result 2020 alert

How to check BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.com and click on the result link

2. Key in your roll number and roll code

3. The BSEB matric result 2020 will appear on the display screen

4. Download the results and take its print out for future references.