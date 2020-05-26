Bihar Board 2020 Result: Bihar 10th result to be declared at 12:30 pm today, everything you need to know

education

Updated: May 26, 2020 07:46 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The wait of Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will finally be over in just few hours. Around 15 lakh candidates have been anxiously waiting for their BSEB matric results for last one week. Bihar School Examination Board had on Monday released a press note to announce that the matric results will be declared on Tuesday, May 26 at 12:30 pm. The Bihar Board class 10th results will be available online at biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in. Candidates can visit either of these websites to check their matric results.

Unlike every year, BSEB will not hold any press conference to announce the results this year in view of maintaining social distancing. Hence, the students will not be able to watch the result declaration live on TV. However, they can read the BSEB liveblog on HT from 8 am onwards that will be regularly updated.Candidates can also register for the result alert on our HT result portal to get the alert SMS as soon as the result is declared. Click here to register for free.

Moreover, the board informed that this year the education minister of Bihar, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the Bihar Board 10th results 2020 in presence of RK Mahajan, additional chief secretary, education department Bihar.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had earlier announced that the board has planned to declare the matric and intermediate results in the last week of March or in the first week of April. BSEB had declared the intermediate results on March 24. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak the Bihar matric result was delayed. Although the examination was concluded on February 24, the evaluation process was left midway due to the coronavirus lockdown. The evaluation resumed on May 6 and ended on May 17 after which the marks of all candidates were compiled and fed in the computer. The topper list was prepared by the board and a panel of subject experts were constituted to re-examine the papers of top 10 rank holders and conduct an interview to verify the genuineness of the toppers.

This year, over 15 lakh students had taken the Bihar Board class 10th exams that were conducted from February 17 to 24 across 13868 centres in the state. A total of 15, 29,393 students have registered for the examination. Out of which, 7, 83,034 students are female, and 7, 46,359 are male. In the first shift of the exam, 7, 74,415 students, and in the second shift, 7, 54,978 students had appeared for the exam.

This year the board had adopted various new measures to eradicate the use of any unfair means in the board examinations. For the first time ever, the board had introduced a pre- printed answer books and OMR sheets that had the name and photo of the candidates printed on them to avoid impersonation. Out of the total of 100 questions, the question paper had 60 objective type questions out of which students had to attempt any 50.

How to check the Bihar Board 10th result after it is declared:

Candidates will have to visit the official website at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, they will find a result link that will read ‘Bihar Board 10th result 2020’

Click on the result link

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number, roll code and registered number as mentioned in your admit card

Your Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out if possible.