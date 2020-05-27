BSEB announces Bihar Board class 10th results, 80.59 % students pass, full details here

education

Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, topped the matriculation exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) this year.

State education minister Krishna Nandan Verma declared the matriculation result on Tuesday, in the presence of additional chief secretary R K Mahajan and BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

Topper Raj has scored 96.20 % by obtaining 481 marks out of 500. While Durgesh Kumar of S K High School, Samastipur bagged the second rank by scoring 96% . On the other hand, Shubham Kumar, Rajveer and Juli Kumari have shared the third rank by scoring 95.6% each.

The overall pass percentage this year is 80.59%, which is 0.14 % less than the previous year’s score of 80.73%.

A total of 41 students have made it to top 10 list including 31 boys and 10 girls.

Out of 14,94,071 students who appeared for the matriculation exam this year, 7,29,213 boys and 7,64,858 girls passed.

While 4,03,392 students secured first division, 5,24,217 secured second division and 2,75,402 got third division. The passing percentage of boys’ remained higher than girls’ by 0.14 percent.

Minister Verma praised BSEB for conducting and declaring matriculation and intermediate examination before any other education board in the country.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor attributed the better planning and team work of board members behind declaring results on time.

Kishor said, “The board carried out physical verification of toppers’ copies followed by their interview by expert through video call to double check merit of toppers.”

More than 15 lakh students had filled the form to write matric examination which was conducted by BSEB from February 17 to February 24 spread across 1,368 exam centres in the state.

Result at a glance:

Students enrolled-15,29,393

Students appeared- 14,94,071

Pass percentage- 80.59%

Boys’ pass percentage- 80.98%

Girls’ pass percentage-80.20%

No. of students in 1st division- 4,03,392

No. of students in 2nd division- 5,24,217

No. of students in 3rd division- 2,75,402

Pending results: 04

Passing percentage of last four years:

2017: 50.12 %

2018: 69.89%

2019: 80.73

2020: 80.59%