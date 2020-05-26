Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 live updates: BSEB Bihar class 10 matric result at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB will declare the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 today at 12:30 pm on its official websites. Candidates who have taken the BSEB 10th exam that was conducted from February 17 to 24 can check their results online at onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online or biharboard.ac.in. Around 15 lakh students were registered for the Bihar Board class 10th examination. The students had to wait for over three months for their result which was delayed due to the imposition of lockdown. Here we will update you about the list of websites, pass percentage, toppers list and all other details here.

Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates here:

09:30 am IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Get instant SMS alert after the result is out Candidates can get their Bihar Board 10th result alert as soon as the result is declared by the board. Register here on our HT result portal for free. The registered candidates will receive an alert text and the direct link to check their matric result on their mobile number as soon as the result out. Click here to register now





09:20 am IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Keep your admit cards ready Candidates are advised to keep their Bihar Board matric admit cards ready with them so that they can enter their roll number, roll code and registration number as mentioned in their admit card to login on their result page.





09:10 am IST BSEB Bihar class 10th exam 2020: Education minister to announce the results at 12:30 pm The education minister of Bihar Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the Bihar board 10th result 2020 in presence of RK Mahajan, the additional chief secretary of education department Bihar at 12:30 pm on Tuesday.



