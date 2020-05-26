SAV’s supremacy in Bihar board results ends, only 3 out of 41 in top 10

education

The class 10 board results of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has brought bad news for state’s premiere school, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay (SAV), which held sway in the top 10 in the last five years.

This year, it has no student in the top 5, while there are just three students among the 41 students in the top 10 – a steep fall for the institution set up in 2010 to fill the void of Netarhat Vidyalay that went to Jharkhand after Bihar’s bifurcation.

In its debut class 10 board exams in 2015, 19 students of the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay (SAV) had secured more than 96% - a record since the inception of the Bihar board in 1952 – while 70 students got 90% to 96%. Since then, it hardly left any space for other schools in the top 10, until its near wipeout this year.

A dream project of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, its students had captured the top 108 positions in 2016, while the turn of other schools came only after that. In 2019, its 16 students were in the top 10, which had a total of 18 students. This year, the SAV students ranked 7th, 8th and 10th.

The institution had struggled due to a host of issues and also had to skip two sessions 2013-14 & 2014-15. In 2017, it conducted test for class 7 and 8, along with entrance level class 6, after chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed his displeasure over the its functioning.

Later a six-member committee was formed at the directive of the then chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh. The committee submitted its report, but nothing changed. So far, four committees have been formed for improving the school functioning. The report also highlighted migration of students from SAV after Class 10.

SAV principal Rajiv Ranjan said the results were shocking and very difficult to digest. “We were never expecting such results in class 10 board. Nothing has changed in the school, but the results have taken a sudden dip this year,” he added.

Ranjan said there would be thorough review of performance and the students would certainly like to apply for scrutiny, as nobody was ready to believe it. “The shock is big and it will take time to absorb. We know the students. In Class 12, there could be variation as many students study outside at different places, but in class 10, it is difficult,” he added.

Even after a decade of its establishment, the school still does not have its own campus, though the government has a big budget for this school. It also has to manage with ad hoc teachers.

