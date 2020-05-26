e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Himanshu Raj of Rohtas tops, check merit list

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Himanshu Raj of Rohtas tops, check merit list

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma on Tuesday declared the results of the BSEB class 10 board examination 2020.

education Updated: May 26, 2020 13:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Left to right, Anand Kishor BSEB chairman, Kirshnan Nandan Prasad Verma, education minister, and RK Mahajan, additional chief secretary, Education dept Bihar.
         

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Himanshu Raj of Janta High School Tenyaj, Rohtas has topped the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th or matric examination 2020. He has scored 481 marks out of 500 which is 96.20%.

The pass percentage this year is 80.59 %. This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the BSEB matriculation examination, out of which 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 were girls.

Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma on Tuesday declared the results of the BSEB class 10 board examination 2020. In the conference, RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department along with the BSEB chairman Anand Kishor were also present.

A total of 12, 04,030 passed the Bihar Board class 10 examination 2020 in which 6,13,485 are girls and 5,90,545 boys.

In the Bihar Board class 10 results announced on Tuesday, 4,03,392 students have secured the first division, 5,24,217 second division, and 2,75,402 got third division. The number of students who have failed in the BSEB Matric examination this year is 2,89, 692. However, the results of 4 students are still pending.

Check Merit list:

Hindustantimes

The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2020 can be checked at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.

Here’s how to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020:

Log on to any of the websites mentioned above

Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Results 2020

Key in your credentials

Your BSEB 10th examination results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

