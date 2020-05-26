Bihar Board 10th result 2020 today at onlinebseb.in: Check BSEB matric result on mobile in four simple steps

Updated: May 26, 2020 08:47 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board class 10th result today at 12:30 pm. The result will be declared online at biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in. Candidates can either check their results on computer or even on their smartphones. Not many of the candidates have access to a computer so we will tell you how to check your Bihar Board 10th results on mobile phone by following just four easy steps. Students must keep their admit card handy so that they can easily feed their roll number, roll code and registration number on the login page to download their scores. Students should also make sure that they have an active internet connection. The Bihar board result page often crashes at the beginning due to heavy traffic as lakhs of students try to login on the page to check their result. However, candidates are advised to refresh the page at regular intervals or try after half an hour if the webpage is not opening.

Follow these simple steps to check your Bihar Board 10th result 2020 on mobile:

Open Google chrome or any other browser on your mobile phone

Step: 1 In the address bar type www.onlinebseb.in

A login page will appear on the screen

BSEB matric result page will appear like this ( Onlinebseb.in )

Step 2: Key in your login credentials like roll number and roll code etc

Step 3: Enter captcha

Step 4: Press the submit button

Your Bihar Board 10th Result will be displayed on screen

Take a screenshot of the result by pressing the lower volume key and the power button on the side of your mobile phone.

How to check result at biharboardonline.com

Students can also check their results at biharboardonline.com

BSEB matric result page ( biharboarodnline.com )

As soon as the Bihar Board 10th result is declared and uploaded, a new link will be flashing on this page that will read ‘Matric Result 2020 server 1’

Step 1: Click on the matric result 2020 link flashing on the homepage

Step 2: A login page will appear on the screen. Key in your roll number, roll code and registration number as mentioned in your admit card.

Step 3: Enter the captcha code as displayed on the screen

Step 4: Press submit button

Your BSEB Bihar matric result will be displayed on your mobile screen. Take a screenshot.

