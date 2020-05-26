e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020 at Hindustan Times, here’s direct link to check Bihar board result

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020 at Hindustan Times, here’s direct link to check Bihar board result

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020: The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations 2020 were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020 at 1368 centers spread across the state.

education Updated: May 26, 2020 14:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020.
         

If students are facing difficulty in checking their Bihar Board Class 10 or matric result, they can do so directly by visiting hindustantimes.com. The Bihar board result website is running slow due to heavy traffic. Students can alternatively check their results by clicking here.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Himanshu Raj of Rohtas tops, check merit list

Also Read: Bihar 10th Result 2020: 80.59% pass BSEB matric examination

Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma declared the Bihar Board 10th result on Tuesday in presence of RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor was also present when BSEB class 10 board exams result was declared.

How to check results:

1. Visit the Hindustan Times’s website

2. On the home page, click on the ‘Education’ tab

3. On the Education Page, go to the ‘Exam Results’ and select the ‘Bihar Board’ tab

4. Click on the link that reads, “bihar board 10th result

5. A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Key in your roll code and roll number and submit

7. The BSEB Class 10 board result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

