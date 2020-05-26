Bihar Board class 10th toppers’ interview: Son of vegetable vendor tops, wants to become software engineer

education

Updated: May 26, 2020 16:41 IST

Himanshu Raj, son of a vegetable vendor, has topped the Bihar Board matric (Class 10) examination 2020, the results for which were declared on Tuesday. Himanshu wants to become a software engineer. He has scored 96.20% by obtaining 498 marks out of 500. Himanshu is a student of Janta High School, Tenuaj in Rohtas district.

Himanshu, who was on cloud nine after seeing his result said, “Though I was expecting to bag a place in top 5, getting the top position was a surprise. I feel like I have conquered the world.”

Himanshu’s father Subhash Singh is a vegetable seller while his mother is a homemaker.

Himanshu attributed his success to hard work. “I studied for more than 10 hours regularly. My parents and my siblings always motivated me to study hard. They sacrificed their comforts to provide me best of the resources available so that I could concentrate on my studies,” he said.

In his bid to pursue his dreams, Himanshu has decided to opt for science stream in intermediate. “Then I will try to get admission in reputed college for pursuing BTech,” he said.

Durgesh Kumar, a student of S K High School, Jitwarpur, Samastipur has secured the second rank by scoring 96%. Born in a farmer’s family, Durgesh has made his not-so educated parents proud. He is the youngest among four siblings.

Durgesh said that he was expecting above 80% marks but getting the second rank was no less than dream coming true. He wants to prepare for IIT entrance exam and become an engineer.

“Thanks to the changed question pattern, which eliminated chances of losing marks, I was able to fetch good marks without investing much time during exam,” Durgesh said. Elated over son’s success, Jay Kishor Singh said “I am feeling no less that any celebrity. My son has raised my status by proving his mettle.”

Singh said he will cooperate with his son and allow him to do whatever he would like to study in future. He said, “I have opted farming which was my father’s occupation to earn livelihood. But I want that my son gets higher education and join a good office.”

Among girls’, Juli Kumari is the first among 10 girls who have made it to the toppers’ list. She has scored 95.60% and jointly shares third rank with Shubham Kumar and Rajveer.

Juli is one among the four siblings, three sisters and one brother. She thanked her parents for extending all support during studies and encouragement to feel free and study. “My eldest sister is married but she is still continuing her studies,” said added.

She wants to relocate to the capital city Patna for completing her higher studies. “I wish to get admission in any good college of Patna and complete my intermediate and graduation from there,” she added.

She said typically girls in my village opt for arts stream but she would opt for Science. She too wants to become Computer Engineer.

Altogether 41 students have managed to get a place in top 10 in the results announced by the BSEB.

