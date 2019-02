Bihar Board DElEd admit card 2019 released at biharboard.online

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday released the admit card for diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) examination 2019 on its official website biharboard.online. The examination will be held from March 5-9, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the DElEd 2017-19 session admit card .

Candidates can enter their user Id and password after selecting their district and school/college and login to access their admit card.

Bihar Board DElEd admit card 2019

1) Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board

) Click on DElEd/DElEd (old)

3) Scroll down and click on download admit card below Examination -2019

4) Select district, School/college

5) Key in Principle/Headmaster User Id

6) Enter OTP/Password

7) Enter secure code

8 Login

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 17:44 IST