Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2020: Students find paper easy, fake question paper goes viral

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:35 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate examination 2019 began on Monday, February 3. On the first day of the exam, there were rumours of leak of physics question papers on social media. However, images of question paper circulating on social media did not match with the original question papers.

Students who appeared in the exam found the paper easy. They were seen coming out of the examination centres with happy faces.

Puja Kumari, who took exam at Rajkiye Balika High School Bankipur said, “The question paper was neither tough nor easy. Objective questions were easy to solve. I hope to score good in physics.”

Another examinee Raj Laxmi, who took examination at JD Women’s College, said, “I was afraid of physics, but after taking exam, I am relaxed. Questions were not out of syllabus. Objective questions were good for scoring marks. Tight security arrangements helped me focus on questions without any disturbance.”

Rajiv Kumar, who took examination at AN College, said, “I was happy to see the questions. Paper was not lengthy. Availability of more options helped select questions which I had studied better.”

91 examinees expelled

A total of 91 examinees for expelled for using unfair means in the intermediate examinations conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), which commenced on Monday.

On the first day, physics exam was conducted in the first sitting, while history and RB Hindi (vocational course) papers were held in the second sitting at 1,283 exam centres across the state, including 82 centres in the state capital.

The examination was held amid tight security arrangements. The students were allowed to wear only slippers in the exam hall.

BSEB chairman, Anand Kishor, visited several exam centres, including Rajkiye Balika Uchchya Vidyalaya, Rajkiye Balak +2 Uchchya Vidyalaya and JD Women’s College, for surprise inspection.

Kishor said adequate security arrangements were made for the Class 12 exam. Magistrates have been posted in all the districts to oversee the conduct of the examination.

“The board has also instructed examination coordinators to strictly follow ‘zero tolerance policy’ of government for conduct of fair and peaceful examination,” Kishor said.

On Monday, a total of 91 students were caught using unfair means from across the state. Nine students were booked in Nalanda district, seven each in Gaya, Arwal and Saran, three each in Nawada and Bhagalpur, two each in Patna and Khagaria, one each in Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Bettiah, Sheohar, Banka and Lakhisarai.

On February 4, the BSEB will conduct chemistry exam in the first shift and political science in second shift.

A total of 12,05,390 students, including 5,48,736 girls and 6,56,654 boys, were registered to take the exam at 1,283 examination centres across the state.

The examination was held in two different shifts — morning and afternoon. On the first day, exams for Physics (Science), History (Arts) and RB Hindi (vocational) papers were conducted.