Home / Education / Bihar BPSSC SI Main Exam 2019 on April 26, full details here

Bihar BPSSC SI Main Exam 2019 on April 26, full details here

BPSSC Bihar Police Sub- Inspector main exam will be conducted on April 26. Over 50 thousand candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam. Check full details here.

education Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:53 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSSC SI main exam date out
BPSSC SI main exam date out(HT file)
         

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will conduct the main exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in state Police (Advt No. 01/2019) on April 26.

BPSSC OSD Ashok Kumar Prasad told Live Hindustan that the main exam will be conducted on April 26 in various centres across Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga. The exam will be held in two shifts for which the admit card can be expected in the first week of April.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for its main exam. The prelims exam was held on December 22, 2019 in two shifts. A total of 5,85,829 candidates had appeared in the exam. BPSSC SI prelims result was declared on January 28, 2020. A total of 50072 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in the main exam.

BPSSC has issued the official notification for Recruitment for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in state Police (Advt No. 01/2019) in the month of August 2019. BPSSC has proposed to fill 2,446 vacancies through this recruitment process.

Out of the total vacancies announced, 2,064 are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 are for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen).

