BPSSC SI prelims result 2019 declared, check roll numbers of selected candidates here

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:02 IST

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the prelims result for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in state Police (Advt No. 01/2019).

The examination was held on December 22, 2019 in two shifts. A total of 5,85,829 candidates had appeared in the exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Here’s the direct link to download the Bihar Police SI Result 2019

How to check BPSSC SI prelims results:

1) Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in 2) Click on the link ‘Results: Prelims Result of Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019,” on the homepage. 3) A PDF file containing the result and write-up will appear on the screen 4) Check your result 5) Download and take a print out.

Note: Visit the official website of BPSSC for latest news and updates on the exam.