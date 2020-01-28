e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / BPSSC SI prelims result 2019 declared, check roll numbers of selected candidates here

BPSSC SI prelims result 2019 declared, check roll numbers of selected candidates here

BPSSC SI prelims result: The examination was held on December 22, 2019 in two shifts. A total of 5,85,829 candidates had appeared in the exam.

education Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:02 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.(HT file)
         

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the prelims result for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in state Police (Advt No. 01/2019).

The examination was held on December 22, 2019 in two shifts. A total of 5,85,829 candidates had appeared in the exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Here’s the direct link to download the Bihar Police SI Result 2019

How to check BPSSC SI prelims results:

1) Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in 2) Click on the link ‘Results: Prelims Result of Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019,” on the homepage. 3) A PDF file containing the result and write-up will appear on the screen 4) Check your result 5) Download and take a print out.

 

Note: Visit the official website of BPSSC for latest news and updates on the exam.

tags
top news
Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials
Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials
Top Khalistani leader ‘Happy PhD’ killed near Lahore: Officials
Top Khalistani leader ‘Happy PhD’ killed near Lahore: Officials
5 key men working behind the scenes to help FM Sitharaman prepare Union Budget
5 key men working behind the scenes to help FM Sitharaman prepare Union Budget
Coronavirus toll jumps to 106 in China, 24 deaths in Hubei overnight
Coronavirus toll jumps to 106 in China, 24 deaths in Hubei overnight
Google, Mozilla and Microsoft show how rivals can be friends
Google, Mozilla and Microsoft show how rivals can be friends
Maruti Suzuki increases price of six models, including Alto and WagonR
Maruti Suzuki increases price of six models, including Alto and WagonR
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News