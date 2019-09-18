Bihar BSEB exam 2020: Class 10th, 12th dummy admit card download link activated

education

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:46 IST

Bihar School Education Board has released the link of dummy admit cards for BSEB Class 10th and 12th exam 2020 on its official website. Students appearing in the examination can download their dummy admit cards online at bsebinteredu.in from Thursday.

The reason behind releasing the dummy admit card is to let the students rectify any error in the admit card. Any error in spelling or name of the candidate, parents’ name etc will be rectified after the candidate informs the principal of his/her respective institution.

The link to download the dummy admit card is activated. However, downloading will be available from tomorrow, said an official of BSEB.

Here’s the direct link for the dummy admit card.

The BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2020. Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 3 to February 13.

How to download your dummy admit card:

Visit the official website

Click on the link uploaded to download the dummy admit card, appearing on the webpage

Key in your credentials

Dummy Admit card will appear on the display screen

Download and take its print out for any future reference

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 20:46 IST