Bihar cabinet nod to create 33,916 teaching posts

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:46 IST

State cabinet on Tuesday paved the way for the appointment of 32,916 secondary school teachers and 1,000 higher secondary computer teachers by giving its nod for creation of posts in the schools being set up at panchayat level.

The sanction will expedite the process for setting up higher secondary schools in all such panchayats that lacked secondary school.

The move is part of government’s ambitious plan to provide higher secondary level education in all the 8,386 panchayats of the state. Existing high schools were being upgraded for the purpose. But, 2,963 panchayats did not even have a high school of their own.

To ensure the delivery of higher secondary education at the panchayat level, in the vicinity of villages, efforts were on to start teaching for Class 9 students with the help of retired teachers, who were to be roped in on deputation basis, from April this year.

The lockdown imposed in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of educational institutions had pushed back the start of the new academic session. But the nod for the appointment process will help in putting back the session back on rails with the availability of teachers.

For the time being, education department has roped in Doordarshan Bihar for extending an hour long online teaching session for Class 9 and 10 students everyday and efforts are on to book a slot for extending the facility for Class 11 and 12 students too.

This fits in the exigency plan, prepared at the departmental level, to kick start the process before the Covid-19 disruption. It was envisaged that at least two rooms of existing facility would be earmarked for Class 9, in all such panchayats where new infrastructure for higher secondary schools is yet to get completed.

These classrooms were to be equipped with smart class facilities for helping students to access interactive learning, through pre-recorded videos of chapter-wise lectures. The pre-recorded videos, prepared as part of the ‘Unnayan Bihar’ programme to make up for the lack of quality teaching facilities, also have a module for student assessment.

“The cabinet sanction coupled with smart class facility and the initiative to make up for the lost classes by beaming online education facilities on DD Bihar is likely to come to the aide of students in these difficult times,” said an official of the education department.

THE SCHOOL SCENARIO

Total panchayats: 8,386

Panchayats with high schools: 5,423

Panchayats without high schools: 2,963

Middle schools with two extra rooms for Class 9: 1,482

Two rooms being built in middle schools for Class 9: 1,139

Schools with one extra room, another being built: 191

Schools to run Class 9 in two shifts due to lack of space: 151