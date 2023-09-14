News / Education / Bihar D.El.Ed result 2023 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 14, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Bihar D.El.Ed results for the 2022-2023 and 2021-2023 sessions are out. Check them online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of the Bihar D.El.Ed for the session 2022- 2023 and for the session 2021- 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed exam for Session 2022-2024(1st Yr) & Session 2021- 2023(2nd Yr) Exam, 2023 can check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Direct link to check Bihar D.El.ED result for 1st year 

Direct link to check Bihar D.El.ED result for 2nd year 

Bihar D.El.Ed result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click “Result : D.El.Ed. Session: 2022-2024(1st Yr) & Session:2021-2023(2nd Yr) Exam, 2023”

Key in your login details

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar D.El.Ed result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

