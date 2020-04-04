Bihar Education Project Council to teach students of Class 8-12 via All India Radio

education

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:03 IST

If all goes well, students of Class 8 to 12 would commence their academic course via radio in a couple of days.

In view of this, the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has announced to introduce learning for students of Class 8 to 12 via radio broadcast in order to facilitate home-schooling amid lockdown. This decision has been taken to begin the new academic session on time.

BEPC director Sanjay Singh said, “The council has collaborated with UNICEF for developing content. Class-wise and subject-wise study materials are being prepared. With the help of All India Radio (AIR), the content will be broadcast.”

“Radio has deep penetration into villages which would benefit the rural and urban students as well. The equipment required for radio access is much simpler. A basic phone or smartphone would serve the purpose.”

Kiran Singh, state programme officer, said, “Paper work with AIR is in progress, which I hope will be completed soon. We have asked for evening slots for Class 9 and 10. Weekly schedule would be finalised shortly. We might start broadcast from next week if we get duly approval.”

Besides, BEPC has also encouraged use of online education portals like Diksha.

“Now almost every family has a smartphone and internet connection. The students can utilise their free time by engaging themselves with new syllabus using these mobile applications. NCERT books are available free of cost on Dikha app for class 1 to 12. It also has integrated audio-visual media along with digital textbooks for better understanding and online assessment”, said a BEPC official.

Earlier in March, BEPC had announced for promotion of all students from Class 1 to 8 to next grade on the basis of their performance in half-yearly examination. The education department suspended examination owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, all the teaching and non-teaching staff members of the Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) donated their day’s salary to PM Cares fund to fight with Covid-19 outbreak.

“On the call of vice-chancellor Harish Chandra Singh Rathore, each employee of CUSB voluntarily donated their one day’s salary of March in a bid to extend their help to the government in procuring medical equipment and facilitate better medical services to fight with coronavirus outbreak. The donated amount summed Rs.5,60,918 which was electronically transferred to PM CARES fund on April 2 ”, said Mudassir Alam, public relation officer of the university.