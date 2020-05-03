Bihar NHM Recruitment 2020: Apply for psychiatric social worker, psychologist, lab technician posts till May 15

education

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:12 IST

National Health Mission (NHM) Bihar has extended the last date to apply for 70 vacancies for various posts including psychiatric social worker, senior lab technician and clinical psychologist. Earlier the last date was April 9 which has been extended till May 15.

Details of vacancy and Pay Scale:

Psychiatric Social Worker (NMHP) - 29 Posts -- Rs. 50,000

Sr Lab Technician (RNTCP) - 20 Posts -- Rs. 19,000

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - 21 Posts --- Rs. 60,000

Educational Qualification:

Psychiatric Social Worker (NMHP) - Applicant should have a post- graduate degree in Social Work and Master of Philosophy in Psychiatric Social Work obtained after completion of a full time course of two years, which includes supervised clinical training from any University recognized by the UGC.

Minimum 2 years of post - qualification working experience in Health Service Sector

Sr Lab Technician (RNTCP) - Candidate should have a degree in MSc in Medical Microbiology/ Applied Microbiology/General Microbiology/Clinical Microbiology/Biotechnology/ Medical Biotechnology.

Minimum 3 years of work experience in Bacteriology

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - Candidates should have a post- graduate degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology or Applied Psychology and Master of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology or Medical and Social Psychology obtained after completion of a full time course of two years which includes supervised clinical training from any University recognized by the UGC and approved and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online