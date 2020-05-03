e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar NHM Recruitment 2020: Apply for psychiatric social worker, psychologist, lab technician posts till May 15

Bihar NHM Recruitment 2020: Apply for psychiatric social worker, psychologist, lab technician posts till May 15

National Health Mission (NHM) Bihar has extended the last date to apply for 70 vacancies for various posts including psychiatric social worker, senior lab technician and clinical psychologist. Earlier the last date was April 9 which has been extended till May 15.

education Updated: May 03, 2020 13:12 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar NHM Recruitment
Bihar NHM Recruitment(HT )
         

National Health Mission (NHM) Bihar has extended the last date to apply for 70 vacancies for various posts including psychiatric social worker, senior lab technician and clinical psychologist. Earlier the last date was April 9 which has been extended till May 15.

Details of vacancy and Pay Scale: 

Psychiatric Social Worker (NMHP) - 29 Posts -- Rs. 50,000

Sr Lab Technician (RNTCP) - 20 Posts -- Rs. 19,000

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - 21 Posts --- Rs. 60,000

Educational Qualification:

Psychiatric Social Worker (NMHP) - Applicant should have a post- graduate degree in Social Work and Master of Philosophy in Psychiatric Social Work obtained after completion of a full time course of two years, which includes supervised clinical training from any University recognized by the UGC.

Minimum 2 years of post - qualification working experience in Health Service Sector

Sr Lab Technician (RNTCP) - Candidate should have a degree in MSc in Medical Microbiology/ Applied Microbiology/General Microbiology/Clinical Microbiology/Biotechnology/ Medical Biotechnology.

Minimum 3 years of work experience in Bacteriology

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - Candidates should have a post- graduate degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology or Applied Psychology and Master of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology or Medical and Social Psychology obtained after completion of a full time course of two years which includes supervised clinical training from any University recognized by the UGC and approved and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online

top news
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive
CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News