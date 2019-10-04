e-paper
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019: CSBC issues notification to fill 11,880 vacancies

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has notified 11,880 vacancies for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC has notified 11,880 vacancies for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).
CSBC has notified 11,880 vacancies for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).(PTI file)
         

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued notification to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

The application process will start on Saturday (October 5) and will continue until November 4.

Applicants must have cleared 10+2 from a recognised board and should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 25 years (as on August 1, 2019). For candidates belonging to the reserved categories, the age limit has been relaxed (please see notification). Applicants should also fulfil the physical standards as set by the CSBC.

Candidates can apply by visiting the official website csbc.bih.nic.in and click on the separate link for making online application.

Selection process: Candidates will have to appear in a written test that will comprise of 100 questions and candidates will get 2 hours to solve them . The standard of the question paper will be of 10+2 level. The written test will be qualifying in nature and candidates who clear the exam will have to take physical efficiency test.

CSBC Constable recruitment notification can be checked here.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 17:40 IST

