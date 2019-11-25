Bihar Police Forest Guard 2019 result declared, here’s the direct link to check result at csbc.bih.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:15 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has declared the Bihar Police forest guard results 2019 on Friday, November 22, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 902 vacancies of Forest Guard. The examination was conducted on September 19, 2019.

Bihar Police Forest Guard 2019 results:

How to check the results

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the Forest depart tab and click on the link that reads, ‘Final Results: Finally Selected Candidates for the post of Forest Guard. (Advt. No. 01/2019)’

3.The results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check your results

5.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.