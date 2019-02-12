Bihar Vidhansabha recruitment 2019: Admit card for shorthand exam released, latest updates here

The admit card for Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat or Vidhan Sabha recruitment exam for the posts of shorthand has been released on its official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. The shorthand Hindi exam for reporter post will be held from February 21 to 24, 2019.

The shorthand Hindi exam for personal assistant post will be conducted from February 25 to March 1, 2019. The shorthand Hindi examination for Stenographer post will be conducted from March 2, 2019 to March 5, 2019.

The recruitment applications were invited for the posts of reporter, personal assistant and stenographer.

The Hindi shorthand examination will be conducted in the Kruti Dev font.

Candidates should bring a valid photo ID proof with their admit card to the exam venue on the day of exams.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 14:11 IST