Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Bill Gates, discusses state’s health and education sectors

In September, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Global Goalkeeper Award for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to "improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Patna
Nitish Kumar meets Bill Gates in Patna on Sunday.
Nitish Kumar meets Bill Gates in Patna on Sunday. (ANI)
         

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met American business magnate Bill Gates and briefly discussed about state’s health and education sector.

The meeting took place on Sunday in Patna. Bill Gates is the co-founder of Microsoft. He is also a co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In September, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Global Goalkeeper Award for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to “improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The Award ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

