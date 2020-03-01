e-paper
BIS Recruitment 2020: 150 vacancies of Scientists notified, check details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories.

Mar 01, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has release an official notification regarding the recruitment of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position from March 2, 2020, onwards. The last date to apply for the post is March 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories. Out of which, 48 vacancies are for Mechanical Engineering discipline, 25 for Metallurgical Engineering, 7 for Civil Engineering, 19 for Electrical Engineering, 5 for Electronics Telecommunications Engineering, 11 for Computer Engineering, 14 for Food Technology, 16 for Chemical Engineering, 1 for Bio-Technology, 3 for Bio-medical Engineering, and 1 for Petro-Chemical Engineering disciplines respectively.

Age limit:

The candidates must be between 21-30 years of age as on closing date of application. Relaxation in age limit for SC, ST, OBC, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Ex-Servicemen and Departmental Candidates of BIS is as per applicable rules.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/ ExServiceman/ Person with benchmark disability/Women Candidates. Bank Transaction charges, if any, for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

Educational Qualification:

1.A candidate must have a Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology degree or an equivalent qualification with not less than 60 % marks in aggregate. (50% for SC/ST candidates)

2.Having valid GATE score of 2018/19/20. The GATE score must be valid as on the closing date of the application, i.e. March 31, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Education News