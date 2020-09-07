e-paper
Home / Education / BITSAT 2020 admit card download and test slots booking dates announced at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2020 admit card download and test slots booking dates announced at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2020: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can book their test slots online at bitsadmission.com from September 9 to 10, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BITSAT 2020: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced the BITSAT 2020 admit card download and online test slots booking dates on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can book their test slots online at bitsadmission.com from September 9 to 10, 2020.

The admit cards for the BITSAT 2020 examination will be available to download from September 13 to 23, 2020.

“Online Test Booking System (OTBS) will go live for BITSAT-2020 during 9th Sept 2020 (11.00am) till 10th Sept 2020 (5.00pm). Registered and fee paid candidates can reserve their test date and slot using OTBS,” reads the official notice.

The BITSAT 2020 examination is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.

Direct link of BITSAT 2020 Mock test

For regular updates regarding the examination, candidates are advised to visit the BITSAT’s official website.

