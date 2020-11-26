e-paper
BITSAT 2020 final cutoff marks released at bitsatadmission.com, check here

BITSAT 2020 final cutoff marks released at bitsatadmission.com, check here

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the final cut-off for BITSAT 2020 at bitsadmission.com.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BITSAT 2020 final cutoff released
BITSAT 2020 final cutoff released(PTI)
         

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the final cut-off for BITSAT 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the final cut-off on the official website at bitsadmission.com.

BITS has released the course-wise cutoff marks for BITS Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses. The actual cut-off score for a programme also has further condition of breaking the bracketing rule (i.e., considering the PCM scores) if there are more candidates at a particular BITSAT score than seats available,” an official statement said.

How to check BITSAT final cut-off 2020:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on “final BITSAT-2020 score cut-offs to various degree programmes in the current admission session”

A PDF file will open

Check the cutoff marks for your course

Direct link to check BITSAT final cutoff score.

An official statement on the homepage reads, “There will be no further Iterations as we have reached the planned numbers. All applicable refunds will be processed and are expected to be completed by 25th of Dec 2020. Students already admitted to BITS Pilani in any of the Indian campuses: For any clarifications related to admissions, please contact the Faculty In-charge, Admissions office of your campus. The email addresses and phone numbers are as below:

Pilani: admnoc@bits-pilani.ac.in, Ph. No: 01596-242205

Goa: admissions.office@goa.bits-pilani.ac.in, 08322580126

Hyderabad: admissions@hyderabad.bits-pilani.ac.in, 040-66303830

