Board exams 2019: CBSE training evaluators to ensure error-free marking

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organising workshops and training sessions across the country to train up to one lakh evaluators, teachers and principals ahead of the class 10 and 12 examinations. The class 10 exams start from February 21 while those for class 12 commence on February 15.

A CBSE official said as many as 50,000 people have been trained so far as part of the exercise being undertaken to ensure error-free marking and to minimise subjectivity. The board acted against nearly 150 teachers, belonging to the government as well as private schools, for negligence related to errors in evaluation, wrong totaling etc . The action ranged from warnings to requests for expulsion to their employers depending on the seriousness of the negligence, another CBSE official said. The official added teachers, assistant head examiners, head examiners, chief nodal supervisors, and principals are also being trained in pedagogy and academic leadership across the country.

“In these workshops, a common answer sheet is provided to evaluators who assign marks to answers. Subject experts then address these teachers based on their performance in this dummy evaluation exercise. The variations are looked into and teachers sensitised. Marking schemes and common mistakes are discussed,” the first official cited above said. The evaluators are being told about the blunders that some committed last year based on which the board was forced to act against them, the official added.

A special video on the latest in pedagogy and academic leadership is also being shown at these workshops. The workshops are being held across all major cities. At one of these sessions in Mumbai, 1,400 teachers and evaluators were trained. The workshops have also been held in Jaipur, Allahabad, Indore, Bhopal, Ajmer, Agra, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Agartala, Guwahati, and Bulandshahr.

CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said this is for the first time the board has held such extensive training sessions, especially for evaluations. “...developing pedagogical leadership is also blended with this exercise. There are special sessions with principals also.” The board has emphasised that creative answers, which are correct though different from the standard ones, should not be penalised.

