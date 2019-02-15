Board exams 2019: SAI requests CBSE to reschedule shooters’ exam dates

With the upcoming Asian Airgun Championships taking place at around the same time as the Class 12 examination, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to reschedule the dates of shooters Manu Bhaker and Vijayveer Sidhu.

According to a statement by SAI, the national sports body was approached by the parents of the shooters to send a request to the CBSE in this regard.

“SAI was approached by the parents of both the athletes to intervene and request the CBSE authorities to allot fresh dates for these exams, so that the athletes could appear in the exams and also participate in the Championships. Following the request, Sports Authority of India has written to Anita Karwal, Chairperson CBSE, to allow both the athletes to take the exams on fresh dates,” the SAI statement said.

“SAI is hopeful that the CBSE Board will allot fresh exam dates for both these shooters, since it is important that they pursue their academics along with their promising sporting career.”

The Asian Airgun Championships is scheduled to be held in Taiwan from March 25 to April 2.

The 16-year-old Bhaker will have to appear for her history examination on March 25 and physical education examination on March 30. Sidhu will have to appear for his psychology examination on March 29 and physical education examination on March 30.

“This initiative by SAI is part of the ongoing efforts of the government to ensure that young athletes can balance both their sporting career and academics,” the statement added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 19:47 IST