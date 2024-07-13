 AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Ifta Javed tops Class 10 exams, check list of top 10 rank holders here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Ifta Javed tops Class 10 exams, check list of top 10 rank holders here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Jul 13, 2024 01:07 PM IST

AJKBISE SSC Result 2024 has been released at ajkbise.net. Ifta Javed has topped the Class 10 exams this year. Check list of toppers here.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur released the AJKBISE SSC Result 2024. Candidates who took the Class 10 exam can check their scorecards on the official website of AJKBISE at ajkbise.net.

AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Ifta Javed has topped Class 10 exams scoring 1184 out of 1200 marks. (Screenshot: ajkbise.net)
AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Ifta Javed has topped Class 10 exams scoring 1184 out of 1200 marks. (Screenshot: ajkbise.net)

Notably, the results have been announced for the Science and General group together.

Also read: AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Class 10 results declared at ajkbise.net, direct link to check marks here

Along with the results, the board has also released a list of toppers. This year, candidate Ifta Javed of Science stream has topped the Class 10 examination securing 1184 out of 1200 marks. The second spot has been secured by Ayesha Rashid with 1183 marks.

The third position has been jointly shared by candidates Obaid Jamil and Amna Rizwan, both scoring 1181 marks.

The top 10 positions are as follows:

  • Ifta Javed
  • Ayesha Rashid
  • Amna Rizwan
  • Obaid Jamil
  • Saad Ali
  • Rabia Hussain
  • Faseeha Rehman
  • Menahil Zahid
  • Ifra Khalid
  • Ayesha Rani

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK COMPLETE LIST OF TOPPERS

It may be mentioned here that candidates will need to enter their roll numbers written on the admit cards to check their results.

Also read: AJKBISE Class 10 results 2024 declared at ajkbise.net, here's how to check score

Here are the steps to check AJKBISE SSC Result 2024

  • Go to the official website of AJKBISE at ajkbise.net.
  • Click on AJKBISE SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates are advised to check the official website of AJKBISE.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Ifta Javed tops Class 10 exams, check list of top 10 rank holders here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On