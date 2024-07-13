AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Ifta Javed tops Class 10 exams, check list of top 10 rank holders here

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur released the AJKBISE SSC Result 2024. Candidates who took the Class 10 exam can check their scorecards on the official website of AJKBISE at ajkbise.net. AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Ifta Javed has topped Class 10 exams scoring 1184 out of 1200 marks. (Screenshot: ajkbise.net)

Notably, the results have been announced for the Science and General group together.

Along with the results, the board has also released a list of toppers. This year, candidate Ifta Javed of Science stream has topped the Class 10 examination securing 1184 out of 1200 marks. The second spot has been secured by Ayesha Rashid with 1183 marks.

The third position has been jointly shared by candidates Obaid Jamil and Amna Rizwan, both scoring 1181 marks.

The top 10 positions are as follows:

Ifta Javed

Ayesha Rashid

Amna Rizwan

Obaid Jamil

Saad Ali

Rabia Hussain

Faseeha Rehman

Menahil Zahid

Ifra Khalid

Ayesha Rani

It may be mentioned here that candidates will need to enter their roll numbers written on the admit cards to check their results.

Here are the steps to check AJKBISE SSC Result 2024

Go to the official website of AJKBISE at ajkbise.net.

Click on AJKBISE SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates are advised to check the official website of AJKBISE.