AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Ifta Javed tops Class 10 exams, check list of top 10 rank holders here
AJKBISE SSC Result 2024 has been released at ajkbise.net. Ifta Javed has topped the Class 10 exams this year. Check list of toppers here.
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur released the AJKBISE SSC Result 2024. Candidates who took the Class 10 exam can check their scorecards on the official website of AJKBISE at ajkbise.net.
Notably, the results have been announced for the Science and General group together.
Along with the results, the board has also released a list of toppers. This year, candidate Ifta Javed of Science stream has topped the Class 10 examination securing 1184 out of 1200 marks. The second spot has been secured by Ayesha Rashid with 1183 marks.
The third position has been jointly shared by candidates Obaid Jamil and Amna Rizwan, both scoring 1181 marks.
The top 10 positions are as follows:
- Ifta Javed
- Ayesha Rashid
- Amna Rizwan
- Obaid Jamil
- Saad Ali
- Rabia Hussain
- Faseeha Rehman
- Menahil Zahid
- Ifra Khalid
- Ayesha Rani
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK COMPLETE LIST OF TOPPERS
It may be mentioned here that candidates will need to enter their roll numbers written on the admit cards to check their results.
Here are the steps to check AJKBISE SSC Result 2024
- Go to the official website of AJKBISE at ajkbise.net.
- Click on AJKBISE SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the results and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates are advised to check the official website of AJKBISE.
