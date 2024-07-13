AJKBISE Class 10 results 2024 declared at ajkbise.net, here's how to check score

The AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (AJKBISE) Mirpur declared the Class 10 results on July 13, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at ajkbise.net. Once the result is displayed, candidates need to verify their details and inform the concerned officials in case of any errors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll number in order to access the results. Once the result is displayed, candidates need to verify their details and inform the concerned officials in case of any errors.

Direct Link to check AJK BISE Class 10 results 2024

Itfa Javed, who scored 1184 out of 1200 marks topped the Class 10 exams. The second topper is Ayesha Rashid, who scored 1183 out of 1200. Obaid Jamil and Amna Rizwan, both scored 1181 out of 1200 to become the third-rank holders.

Candidates who would like to check AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Class 10 results can follow the below mentioned results.

Steps to check AJKBISE Class 10 results 2024:

Visit the official website of AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (AJK BISE) Mirpur at ajkbise.net

Look out for the link to check AJKBISE Class 10 results 2024 and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to submit their login credentials like roll number to access the results

On submitting the login credentials, result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website at ajkbise.net.

Also Read: AJKBISE SSC Result 2024: Class 10 results declared at ajkbise.net, direct link to check marks here