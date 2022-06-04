AP 10th results 2022: List of websites to check Andhra SSC result

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the AP 10th Result 2022 on June 4. The BSEAP SSC Result will be declared at 11 am. Students who have registered for the Class 10 examinations can view their results on the BSEAP website.

B. Rajasekhar, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, will announce the results at 11 a.m. This year, over 6 lakh students took the AP SSC examinations. The Andhra Pradesh board exam started on April 27, 2022 and ended on May 9, 2022.

AP 10th Result 2022: List of websites

• bse.ap.gov.in

• manabadi.co.in

The Board will not release student ranks per section since the Directorate of Government Examinations (SSC Board, AP) does not assign any Ranks to students in SSC Public Examinations, according to a statement issued by the Board. To protect the interests of students and parents, the Board has also instructed schools not to release or advertise ranks for SSC public examinations in any form at any level.