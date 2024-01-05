AP Inter Exam 2024: BIEAP extends fee payment date for regular & private candidates

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has extended the fee payment date for AP Inter Exam 2024. The fee payment date has been extended for 1st and 2nd year regular and private students. AP Inter Exam 2024: BIEAP extends fee payment date

As per the official notice released by the Board, the due dates for payment of examination fees for First and Second Year Intermediate regular and failed (Private Candidates) or discontinued students of both General and Vocational streams to appear for the ensuing Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024 has been extended till January 10, 2024.

All those candidates who will make the payment of the fees will have to pay late fine of ₹2500/-. There will be no further extension of due dates for payment of examination fee.

The Board examination in the state will be conducted in March 2024. As per the schedule released, the first year examination will begin on March 1 and will end on March 19, 2024 and second year examination will begin on March 2 and will end on March 20, 2024.

The practical examination will be conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20, 2024, for vocational courses in two sessions- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day.