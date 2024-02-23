AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year released, know how to download

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP Inter 1st year hall ticket 2024 and AP Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2024 today, February 23. Interested candidates can download the hall tickets from the official websites at bieap.apcfss.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2024 Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./ SSC Hall ticket No.(for First Year students) and Name or Date of Birth. BIEAP releases AP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall tickets 2024; exams schedule out

The BIEAP AP Inter First Year Exams 2024 are scheduled to start on March 1 and continue till March 19, 2024. The 2024 AP Inter 2nd Year Exams are scheduled to start on March 2 and conclude on March 20, 2024.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket: Know how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at https://bieap.apcfss.in/

On the homepage, click "Download Theory Hall Tickets March 2024."

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.