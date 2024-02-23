 AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year released, know how to download - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year released, know how to download

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year released, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2024 01:31 PM IST

AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall tickets for 2024 released by BIEAP.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP Inter 1st year hall ticket 2024 and AP Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2024 today, February 23. Interested candidates can download the hall tickets from the official websites at bieap.apcfss.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2024 Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./ SSC Hall ticket No.(for First Year students) and Name or Date of Birth.

BIEAP releases AP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall tickets 2024; exams schedule out
BIEAP releases AP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall tickets 2024; exams schedule out

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall ticket link

The BIEAP AP Inter First Year Exams 2024 are scheduled to start on March 1 and continue till March 19, 2024. The 2024 AP Inter 2nd Year Exams are scheduled to start on March 2 and conclude on March 20, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket: Know how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at https://bieap.apcfss.in/

On the homepage, click "Download Theory Hall Tickets March 2024."

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On