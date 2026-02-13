The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Class 11 and Class 12 examination in the state can check the admit card link through the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE Updates AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 released for 1st and 2nd year at bie.ap.gov.in, download link here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The theory exam for Class 11 or 1st year will begin on February 23 and will end on March 24, 2026. The exam will be held in single- from 9 am to 12 noon across the state.

The Class 12 or 2nd year exam will begin on February 24 and will conclude on February 23, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will appear for the exam must verify their Name, Medium, and Subjects listed on their Hall Tickets. Any discrepancy noticed must be rectified by the RIO/DIEO through Principal before the examination day. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.