AP SSC results 2022: Andhra Pradesh 10th result tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

  • The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the AP SSC Result 2022 on June 6.
Published on Jun 05, 2022 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will release AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022 on June 2, 2022 at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for AP SSC board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

Sri. Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Hon'ble Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and officials will announce the AP SSC results on Monday, June 6 at 12:00 Noon at Gateway Hotel (Vivanta), MG Road, Vijayawada.

Earlier, the AP SSC result was scheduled to be released on June 4 which was postponed due to unclear reason.

 

AP SSC or 10th result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP 10th Result link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
board exam result ap ssc result
board exam result ap ssc result
