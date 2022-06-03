AP SSC Results 2022 Date and Time: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result releasing tomorrow

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced AP SSC Results 2022 Date and Time. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be announced on June 4, 2022 at 11 am. Candidates can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked on manabadi.co.in. The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations.

The Board will not announce the ranks of the students as per section as the s Directorate of Government Examinations (SSC Board, AP) is not assigning any Ranks to the students in SSC Public Examinations, read the statement issued by the Board. The Board has also directed the schools to not declare or advertise ranks for SSC public examinations in any form at any level to protect the interest of students and parents.

This year around 6 lakh students have appeared for AP SSC examinations. The Andhra Pradesh board examination was started on April 27, 2022 and ended on May 9, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEAP.